Aptose Biosciences (APTO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Free Report) (TSE:APS) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 26th. Analysts expect Aptose Biosciences to post earnings of ($1.48) per share for the quarter.

Aptose Biosciences Stock Performance

APTO traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $1.59. 55,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,313. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.94 and its 200 day moving average is $2.46. Aptose Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aptose Biosciences

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 256.6% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 44,522 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 86,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 24,847 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 59,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

APTO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Aptose Biosciences

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

Further Reading

