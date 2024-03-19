Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Trading Down 0.8%

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.63 and last traded at $12.69. 589,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 5,045,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

ABR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Arbor Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Arbor Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 36.02 and a quick ratio of 36.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.60%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 6,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,880,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,612,000 after purchasing an additional 235,364 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 443,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,731,000 after purchasing an additional 33,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. 53.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

