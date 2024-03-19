Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Get Arcos Dorados alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARCO

Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados

Arcos Dorados Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCO. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 60.6% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arcos Dorados in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 607.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 256.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,640 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Arcos Dorados by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 1,509,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.

About Arcos Dorados

(Get Free Report)

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.