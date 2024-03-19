Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Update

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,340,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the February 14th total of 3,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 879,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ARCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Arcos Dorados has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.
Institutional Trading of Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Price Performance
Shares of Arcos Dorados stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.08. 1,509,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 989,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11. Arcos Dorados has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27.
Arcos Dorados Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.82%.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.
