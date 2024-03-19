Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Shares Up 3%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.24 and last traded at $34.14. Approximately 83,085 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 414,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ARCT

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Arcturus Therapeutics

The firm has a market cap of $927.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.86 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 63.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.