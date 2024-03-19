Aries Wealth Management Has $5.08 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aries Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,663 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises about 1.8% of Aries Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Aries Wealth Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $5,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in Home Depot by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 11,150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 977 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 6,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in Home Depot by 162.7% in the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 2,698 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:HD traded up $4.39 on Tuesday, reaching $376.30. The stock had a trading volume of 491,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,196. The stock has a market cap of $372.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $364.19 and a 200 day moving average of $331.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HD. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $347.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

