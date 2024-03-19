Aries Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 482 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 482 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 13.9% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 9,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,326,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Netflix by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co grew its holdings in Netflix by 18.2% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Netflix from $390.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.88.

Netflix Stock Down 1.1 %

NFLX stock traded down $6.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $611.49. The stock had a trading volume of 524,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,774,563. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.49, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.54 and a 1-year high of $627.41.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $17,114.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 3,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $2,203,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 278,127 shares of company stock worth $152,809,232. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.