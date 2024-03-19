Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.2 %

ARKR stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.00. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $18.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.93.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.49 million for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 3.40%.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -42.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,219 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. 17.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.

