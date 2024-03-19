ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Gap Down to $129.75

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 129.75, but opened at 125.50. ARM shares last traded at 124.40, with a volume of 2,798,404 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ARM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, November 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ARM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 85.78.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 105.55.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 824.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. ARM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,591,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,800,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. bought a new stake in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ARM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,937,000.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

