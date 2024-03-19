ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Trading Down 4.8%

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as 121.52 and last traded at 123.49. 4,121,066 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 17,130,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at 129.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARM. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of ARM from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $65.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 85.78.

ARM Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is 105.55.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arm Holdings plc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter valued at about $480,194,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $339,965,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $242,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $152,896,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $143,092,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

