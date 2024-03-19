ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.9%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 211,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 538,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69.

In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,260 shares of company stock worth $1,844,944. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

