ARS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPRY) Trading Down 4.9%

ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRY – Get Free Report) traded down 4.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.67 and last traded at $8.67. 211,917 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 538,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently commented on SPRY shares. William Blair upgraded ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Leerink Partnrs raised ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
ARS Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling
In other ARS Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,704,946. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sarina Tanimoto sold 98,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $890,977.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,747,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,760,591.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Lowenthal sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $25,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,744,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,704,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,260 shares of company stock worth $1,844,944. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 22,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ARS Pharmaceuticals by 352.7% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 8,652 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in ARS Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.
About ARS Pharmaceuticals
ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for patients and parents affected by severe allergic reactions. It is developing neffy, a needle-free and low-dose intranasal epinephrine nasal spray for patients and their caregivers with type I allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.
