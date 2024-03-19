ASD Market Cap Reaches $42.23 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last seven days, ASD has traded up 14% against the US dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $42.23 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ASD token can now be purchased for $0.0639 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006078 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00026971 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00015029 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001593 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,819.59 or 1.00069921 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010822 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00145205 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD (CRYPTO:ASD) is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06133477 USD and is up 2.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,648,896.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

