ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Short Interest Update

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,710,000 shares, a drop of 5.1% from the February 14th total of 9,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 44.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,745,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418,840 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,456,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,295 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ASE Technology by 11.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,081,000 after acquiring an additional 866,926 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in ASE Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,549,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,238,000 after acquiring an additional 927,795 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in ASE Technology by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,684,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,641,000 after acquiring an additional 483,197 shares during the period. 7.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASE Technology Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ASX opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.73. ASE Technology has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASE Technology will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

