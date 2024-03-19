ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,082.0 days.

ASICS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $40.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.

ASICS Company Profile

ASICS Corporation manufactures and sells sporting goods in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Oceania, Southeast and South Asia, and internationally. It offers running shoes, apparel, and sports accessories and equipment. The company sells its products under the ASICS, ASICSTIGER, and Onitsuka Tiger brands through retail stores, as well as online.

