ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 816,400 shares, a drop of 9.1% from the February 14th total of 898,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,082.0 days.
ASICS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASCCF remained flat at $40.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. ASICS has a fifty-two week low of $28.13 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.29 and a 200 day moving average of $33.70.
ASICS Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASICS
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ASICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.