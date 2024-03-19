Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.
ASMB stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56.
In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.
