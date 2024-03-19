Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Assembly Biosciences Stock Performance

ASMB stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Assembly Biosciences has a one year low of $7.69 and a one year high of $20.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Schornstein acquired 24,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.36 per share, for a total transaction of $233,990.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 655,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,134,141.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assembly Biosciences

About Assembly Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASMB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 108,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 9,716 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 7.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 157,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,007 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. The company's next-generation HBV core inhibitors include ABI-4334, which is in Phase 1a studies for the treatment of HBV; and ABI-H3733, which is in Phase 1b clinical study.

