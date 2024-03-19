Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 862,500 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the February 14th total of 916,800 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the first quarter worth $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upped their target price on Assured Guaranty from $64.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Assured Guaranty Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AGO traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.36. The stock had a trading volume of 70,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $72.04. Assured Guaranty has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $4.57. The firm had revenue of $233.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.15 million. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 53.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Assured Guaranty will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

