ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

ATA Creativity Global Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AACG stock opened at $1.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $48.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.13. ATA Creativity Global has a 12-month low of $0.79 and a 12-month high of $2.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

