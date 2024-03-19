Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 80.0% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $127.08. 419,526 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.40. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

