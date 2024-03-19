Atlas Private Wealth Advisors Trims Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Atlas Private Wealth Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000.

FTCS traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $84.91. 29,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 361,644. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.36. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

