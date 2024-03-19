Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATMU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

ATMU opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 135.12% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the second quarter worth $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

