AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by TruWealth Advisors LLC

TruWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 85,003.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after buying an additional 76,746,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $1,229,499,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 185.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,613,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $790,301,000 after purchasing an additional 34,189,954 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 130.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,515,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $863,884,000 after purchasing an additional 32,558,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

Shares of T opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

