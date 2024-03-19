Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.96

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 194613 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $744.79 million, a P/E ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

