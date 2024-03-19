Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Shares Down 5.3%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.31. Approximately 2,616,847 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 6,294,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Aurora Innovation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $1.75 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on Aurora Innovation from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Aurora Innovation Trading Down 6.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.77.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.52, for a total transaction of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 463,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,178.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 24,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,391 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 26.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurora Innovation by 22.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares during the period. 42.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading

