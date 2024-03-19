AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Short Interest Down 9.2% in February

AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 521,000 shares, a drop of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 574,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 578.9 days.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AOCIF opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. AutoCanada has a 52 week low of $11.36 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.73.

About AutoCanada

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection, after-market products, and auction services.

