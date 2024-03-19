AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Grassi Investment Management

Grassi Investment Management trimmed its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 316.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,542.9% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE AVB traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $182.33. The company had a trading volume of 70,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.07 and a 1 year high of $198.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.84 and a 200-day moving average of $177.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AVB shares. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $201.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at AvalonBay Communities

In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AvalonBay Communities news, EVP Joanne M. Lockridge sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.10, for a total value of $323,925.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,985.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.65, for a total value of $928,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,308 shares in the company, valued at $5,812,330.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

