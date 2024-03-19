Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Shares Acquired by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVEM traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.36. The stock had a trading volume of 69,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,490. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.