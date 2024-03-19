Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Avinger Stock Performance

Avinger stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.30. Avinger has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avinger

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVGR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Avinger in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avinger by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 720,136 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Avinger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

About Avinger

Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) in the United States and internationally. It develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.

