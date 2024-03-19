Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE ASM opened at $0.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.49. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $75.10 million, a P/E ratio of 57.90 and a beta of 2.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASM. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 104.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 209,306 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 22,934 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 378.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 12.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 147,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 16,347 shares during the last quarter. 2.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprising four exploration concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprises four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

