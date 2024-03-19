Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading 22.8% Lower This Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 19th. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.37 billion and $111.14 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for approximately $9.63 or 0.00015078 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00006177 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00027178 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001601 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63,899.35 or 1.00081829 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00010663 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.56 or 0.00146531 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Axie Infinity is a token. Its genesis date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,040,737 tokens. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 142,032,679.93664035 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 9.55640247 USD and is down -11.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 430 active market(s) with $89,184,924.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

