Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock.

AXSM has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $115.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $72.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.36. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.17. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $55.02 and a 12 month high of $98.40.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.67% and a negative net margin of 88.41%. On average, equities analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at $8,416,693.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 239,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,616,000 after purchasing an additional 556,370 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $734,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 548.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 146,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,665,000 after purchasing an additional 123,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.60% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

