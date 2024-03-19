AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) Short Interest Up 7.2% in February

AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 393,600 shares, an increase of 7.2% from the February 14th total of 367,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded AZZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th.

Get AZZ alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AZZ

AZZ Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AZZ stock traded up $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $73.63. 6,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. AZZ has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $74.70.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $381.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.74 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AZZ will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZZ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZZ

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AZZ by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 15,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AZZ by 2.1% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AZZ by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 97,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of AZZ by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of AZZ by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.