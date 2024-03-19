Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) PT Lowered to $3.50 at DA Davidson

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 311.76% from the company’s current price.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Price Performance

BW stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,292,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,842. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.37. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $6.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BW. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after acquiring an additional 157,883 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,145,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,272,000 after buying an additional 339,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,331,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,555,000 after buying an additional 239,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,284,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,955,000 after buying an additional 625,418 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $14,256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to a range of industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

