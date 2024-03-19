Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,227 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COP shares. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

In related news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at $293,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ConocoPhillips news, SVP Heather G. Hrap sold 4,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total transaction of $502,781.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,399.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total transaction of $953,070.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,425 shares of company stock worth $4,077,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,879,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,840,437. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $93.26 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The firm has a market cap of $143.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

