Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 25,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.54. 421,795 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 959,628. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $85.91 and a twelve month high of $113.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $109.29 and a 200-day moving average of $102.11. The company has a market cap of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

