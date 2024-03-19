Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TL Private Wealth acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 85,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,097,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $94.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,527,487. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.59. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $87.79 and a twelve month high of $95.59.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.