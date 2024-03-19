Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.74 Million Investment in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 95,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned about 3.05% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EJAN. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter worth about $361,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 2,053.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $395,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:EJAN traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.81. 4,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,362. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $26.82 and a 1 year high of $29.72.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

