Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Purchases 10,080 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,080 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,532,350 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after buying an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,472,000 after buying an additional 1,800,505 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,998,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,319,000 after buying an additional 1,788,450 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $48.86. The stock had a trading volume of 991,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,033. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.47 and a 200 day moving average of $44.76. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

