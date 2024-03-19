Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,073 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Netflix comprises about 0.8% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $620.37. 1,290,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,788,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $562.39 and a 200 day moving average of $479.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.09, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.54 and a 12 month high of $627.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 16.04%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $17,575,476.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.01, for a total transaction of $148,454.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,575,476.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.22, for a total value of $11,303,902.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,114.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 278,127 shares of company stock valued at $152,809,232 in the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Netflix from $375.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.