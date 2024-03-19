Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 137 Shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF worth $1,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth $868,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XNTK traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $179.26. 14,173 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,788. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $175.16 and a 200-day moving average of $157.07. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $186.60. The stock has a market cap of $679.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 1.23.

SPDR NYSE Technology ETF Profile

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

