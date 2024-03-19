Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,587 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 37,510 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 2,332.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 176,476 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 883.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 109,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,474,000 after purchasing an additional 98,399 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 13,039 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 82,382 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,475,087. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $151.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC cut their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

