Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,253 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,952 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 0.7% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.73. 63,932,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,959,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.58. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.41.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total transaction of $16,439,605.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,631,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.93.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.