Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.49

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48, with a volume of 456636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.46.

Banco Santander Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.29% and a return on equity of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $15.67 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Banco Santander Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.1027 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Banco Santander during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and corporate finance, global debt financing and market, global transaction banking, and private debt mobilization solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.