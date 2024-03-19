Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance
Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $46.99.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile
