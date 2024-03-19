Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 12th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.2521 per share by the bank on Thursday, April 18th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Price Performance

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $45.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.06. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a one year low of $33.20 and a one year high of $46.99.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Bank Hapoalim B.M., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial products and services in Israel and internationally. It operates through Household, Private Banking, Small businesses and micro businesses, mid-sized businesses, large businesses, institutional entities, and financial management segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.