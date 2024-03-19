Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bank of Queensland Limited (OTCMKTS:BKQNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,041,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the February 14th total of 4,610,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 50,413.0 days.
Bank of Queensland Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKQNF remained flat at $3.87 during trading on Tuesday. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $3.87 and a one year high of $3.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.82.
About Bank of Queensland
