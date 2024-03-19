Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Update

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,040,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the February 14th total of 2,750,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 693,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th.

Get Baozun alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BZUN

Baozun Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baozun

Shares of NASDAQ BZUN opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. Baozun has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Baozun by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Baozun by 18.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,404 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baozun by 13.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Baozun by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 352,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Baozun by 87.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company offers IT infrastructure setup and integration, online store design and setup, online store operations, visual merchandising and marketing campaigns, customer services, and warehousing and order fulfilment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.