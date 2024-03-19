Barclays Boosts UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $25.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PATH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised UiPath from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on UiPath from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

Shares of UiPath stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,842,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,074,664. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of -135.46 and a beta of 0.97. UiPath has a 52 week low of $12.38 and a 52 week high of $27.87.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $359,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,757.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.12, for a total value of $4,624,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 429,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,928,144.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,000 shares of company stock worth $9,418,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PATH. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in UiPath in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 59.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

