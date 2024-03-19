Barclays Trims Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Target Price to $40.00

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.
Smartsheet Stock Up 3.0 %
Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. Sell-side analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Smartsheet news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMAR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Smartsheet by 11.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,316,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,891 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the fourth quarter worth about $68,879,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 183.8% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,153,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,470 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Smartsheet by 81.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,808,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,705,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Smartsheet
Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.
