Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Up 8.7% in February

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the February 14th total of 28,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

BRFH opened at $1.12 on Tuesday. Barfresh Food Group has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day moving average is $1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.29.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink smoothie, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

