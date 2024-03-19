Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME) Senior Officer Purchases C$11,500.00 in Stock

Barsele Minerals Corp. (CVE:BME – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Taj Singh acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,500.00.

Taj Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barsele Minerals alerts:

On Thursday, March 7th, Taj Singh acquired 100,000 shares of Barsele Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

Barsele Minerals Trading Up 4.0 %

CVE:BME traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.13. The stock had a trading volume of 516,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,861. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.15. Barsele Minerals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.10 and a 52 week high of C$0.41.

About Barsele Minerals

Barsele Minerals Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Sweden. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 45% interest in the Barsele gold project that covers an area of approximately 47,000 hectares located in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barsele Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barsele Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.