BBB Foods Inc.’s (NYSE:TBBB) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

BBB Foods’ (NYSE:TBBB – Get Free Report) quiet period will expire on Wednesday, March 20th. BBB Foods had issued 33,660,589 shares in its initial public offering on February 9th. The total size of the offering was $589,060,308 based on an initial share price of $17.50. During BBB Foods’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TBBB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on BBB Foods in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

BBB Foods stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. BBB Foods has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $22.54.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers food products, drinks, hygiene and beauty products, home clean products, coffee, tea and substitutes, jellies and desserts, and baby and pet products. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products.

