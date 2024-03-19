Beacon Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Beacon Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $184.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $136.64 and a twelve month high of $185.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.81.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

